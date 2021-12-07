Omicron coronavirus strain more contagious than previous ones, top sanitary doctor says

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. The Omicron coronavirus strain has higher transmissibility and continues to spread worldwide, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said at a meeting of the presidium of the coordinating council on fighting COVID-19 with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Tuesday.

"Nowadays, it is increasingly appearing in research publications that the [Omicron] strain is delivering on its potential of high contagiousness, of high transmissibility and continues to spread worldwide," she said.

"Of course, the risks remain rather high," she emphasized. The top sanitary doctor noted that currently the results of genome sequencing of 696 coronavirus variants from 48 countries are available.

On November 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the B.1.1.529 variant identified in South Africa as a "Variant of Concern" and assigned it the Greek letter Omicron. In its statement, the WHO noted that "this variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning," because they may impact the effectiveness of vaccines. Additionally, according to preliminary reports, the mutation is much more transmissible.