New coronavirus strains will emerge, no need to be alarmed, expert says

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. New coronavirus strains will continue to appear and there is no need to be alarmed about this, chief non-resident HIV expert of the Russian Health Ministry and Moscow’s Healthcare Department Alexey Mazus said at a press conference on Moscow’s public health experience in HIV and COVID-19 on Tuesday.

"The tension that emerged with the appearance of a new strain (Omicron - TASS), is harmful, from my point of view. We have a novel infection, a novel virus, and yes, it will mutate. We will also definitely see new viral strains, it should be perceived calmly. This is not the most severe strain," he said in response to a question as to how serious the threat of the Omicron strain was.

The expert stressed that specialists think that existing vaccines work against the new coronavirus variant.

The coronavirus B.1.1.529 variant, denoted as Omicron, was discovered in November in southern Africa. Over recent weeks, it has become the dominant strain in South Africa, causing a new wave of infections. The new strain has also been detected in dozens of countries, including Russia. According to available data, it has higher transmissibility, while a number of experts think that it is easier to get over.