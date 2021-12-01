Soyuz launch from Kourou postponed due to bad weather — Arianespace

PARIS, December 1. /TASS/. The launch of Russia’s Soyuz-ST-B carrier rocket with two European Galileo navigational satellites was postponed by one day due to bad weather, and will take place early on December 2 (Moscow time), Arianespace CEO Stephane Israel said.

"Due to adverse weather conditions at the Guiana Space Center (CSG), the flight VS26 - initially scheduled for December 1-is being postponed. The Soyuz launch vehicle and spacecraft are in stable and safe conditions," he said in a Twitter post.

According to the official, the launch is now scheduled for 23:27, December 2 local time (03:27 December 3, Moscow time).

Earlier, the Soyuz-ST-B carrier rocket with the two satellites was rolled out to a launch pad of the Guiana Space Center (Kourou) in French Guiana.

Russia’s Soyuz-ST carrier rockets are launched from a pad in the Guiana Space Center as part of an international project bringing together Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos, the European Space Agency, France’s National Centre for Space Studies and a group of leading rocket and space industry enterprises of Russia and France. The first launch took place on October 21, 2011, and 25 Russian rockets have already blasted off from Kourou.