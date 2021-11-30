Human Stem Cells Institute begins work on developing drug against COVID-19

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. The Human Stem Cells Institute (HSCI) has launched the development of a medication against coronavirus, its first prototypes may be created within three-four months, chairman of the company’s board of directors Artur Isaev told TASS.

"We are conducting the initial stages of development. We want to obtain the first prototypes of the drug in the next three-four months. If these prototypes demonstrate effectiveness, then we will get ready for pre-clinical trials," he specified.

It is presumed that the drug will be effective against the bulk of the known coronavirus mutations and will be used to treat COVID-19 patients. It will make it possible to block the active multiplication of the virus in the body and weaken its lethality.

In October, clinical trials of the Betuvax vaccine against coronavirus developed by the HSCI kicked off in Russia. According to the results of pre-clinical trials on animals, the Betuvax-CoV-2 jab demonstrated a good safety and efficacy profile with the formation of high neutralizing antibody titers against the coronavirus infection, the developers revealed.