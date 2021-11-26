Simultaneous vaccination against flu, COVID-19 to boost effectiveness — vaccine developer

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Simultaneous vaccination against flu and COVID-19 will boost the effectiveness of vaccines, Director General of Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg told TASS.

"They will boost each other’s effectiveness in terms of the level of protective antibodies," he explained.

The Russian Health Ministry earlier authorized the simultaneous use of flu vaccines and the Sputnik V and Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccines. According to the ministry, when administered simultaneously, vaccines should be injected in different parts of the body.