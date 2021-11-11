Crew Dragon spacecraft with four astronauts aboard launched to ISS, says NASA

NEW YORK, November 11. /TASS/. The US SpaceX’s piloted Crew Dragon spacecraft dubbed Endurance with four astronauts aboard was launched to the International Space Station (ISS) late on Wednesday. Live coverage was provided by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) website.

The Falcon 9 launch vehicle lifted off at 9:04 pm Eastern Standard Time (05:04 am Moscow time, November 11) from Cape Canaveral (State of Florida). The crew includes NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron, as well as ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer. They will spend around six months on the space station.

The docking of the Crew Dragon spacecraft with the ISS is scheduled for 7:10 pm Eastern Standard Time on Thursday (03:10 am Moscow time, November 12). Currently, the ISS crew includes Roscosmos cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, as well as NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei.