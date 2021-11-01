Study in Argentina proves high efficacy of Sputnik V in protecting people over 60 — RDIF

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. A study conducted by the Ministry of Health of the City of Buenos Aires, Argentina, confirmed high efficacy of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in protecting individuals aged at least 60 years, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Monday.

The study has been published by The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

According to RDIF, the study included over 660,000 individuals aged at least 60 years, vaccinated with Sputnik V, AstraZeneca or Sinopharm vaccines and residing in the city of Buenos Aires. Statistical analysis was performed from June 1 to June 15, 2021.

"Sputnik V was the leading vaccine in terms of the number of vaccinated individuals in the study: more than 63% of study participants were fully vaccinated with Sputnik V. Results of the study are showing that infection rates decreased for over 88% among those who received the full vaccination against COVID [two doses]. The full vaccination was associated with a 96.6% reduction in mortality," RDIF said.

"Also, the full vaccination schedule was associated with a 94.2% reduction of all-cause deaths among those aged at least 80 years and a 98.2% among those aged 70 to 79 years," according to the press release.