Two Russian Ekspress-series telecoms satellites delivered to Baikonur for December launch

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. A Russian An-124 cargo plane delivered two Ekspress-series telecoms satellites to an airfield in Kazakhstan for their launch from the Baikonur spaceport in December, Russia’s federal space agency Roscosmos reported on Tuesday.

"The Ekspress-AMU3 and Ekspress-AMU7 satellites arrived at the Baikonur cosmodrome on Monday, October 18, 2021. They were delivered to the Krainiy airport by an An-124 plane," the Roscosmos said in a statement.

Specialists of the Yuzhny Space Center (a branch of the Center for the Operation of Ground-Based Space Infrastructure Facilities within Roscosmos) unloaded the satellites and transported them to site No. 92 at the Baikonur spaceport, the statement says.

"As the next stage of technological measures, the items will be accepted and autonomously prepared at the assembly and testing facility," Roscosmos added.

A Russian Proton carrier rocket is set to orbit the Ekspress-AMU3 and Ekspress-AMU7 satellites. The satellites were earlier expected to be launched in 2020. CEO of the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems Company Nikolai Testoyedov told TASS in September last year that the production of the satellites was being delayed over the late delivery of payloads for these space vehicles from Italy due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin announced in December last year that the launch of these satellites had been rescheduled for the end of 2021.