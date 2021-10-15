Russian institute applies with health ministry for registration of Mir-19 COVID medicine

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The Institute of Immunology of the Russian Federal Medical Biological Agency has applied for the registration with the Russian health ministry of its Mir-19 coronavirus medicine, according to the state register of medicines.

According to the register, the application was lodged on October 14, 2021. The trade name of the preparation is Mir-19 and its international non-proprietary name is synthetic small interfering RNA (siRNA).

The medicine is meant for the treatment, including preventive, of the coronavirus infection via pulmonary or intranasal administration.

Chief of the Federal Medical Biological Agency Veronika Skvortsova said earlier that the medicine stops the virus from replicating and prevents the most serious forms of the disease, as well as pneumonitis and acute respiratory distress syndromes related to it.