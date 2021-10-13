Delta strain phases out all others — Gamaleya Center’s director

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The Delta strain of the novel coronavirus has phased out all other pathogens of COVID-19, the director of the Gamaleya Center, Alexander Gintsburg, said on Wednesday.

"The past 2.5-3 months, as well all know, saw a complete change of the virus strain circulating over the world. Now we have to deal with the Delta strain, which has in fact phased out all other known pathogens of COVID-19," he told a news conference.

Gintsburg stressed that it was essential to neutralize the Delta strain of the novel coronavirus while it was still "on the doorstep."

"A high level of protective antibodies circulating in the blood must be maintained," he said.

At the end of March India’s Health Ministry said a new variety of the coronavirus with mutations E484Q and L452R in the S protein had been identified. The presence of two mutations that earlier were observed in other varieties of the coronavirus is a source of special concern. It was also reported that these mutations are found in about 15%-20% of samples and never occur in the British, South Africa or Brazilian strains.