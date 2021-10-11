This year's Nobel Prize is awarded for studies in economic relations

STOCKHOLM, October 11. /TASS/. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2021 to David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens, who "have provided new insights about the labor market and shown what conclusions about cause and effect can be drawn from natural experiments." Their approach has spread to other fields and revolutionized empirical research.

David Card, of the University of California, Berkeley, USA, gets the award "for his empirical contributions to labor economics".

Joshua D. Angrist, of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, US, and Guido W. Imbens, of Stanford University, USA, receive the other half of the award, "for their methodological contributions to the analysis of causal relationships".

The researchers showed that experiments can identify causes and consequences that are of key importance to social sciences, such as how immigration affects pay and employment levels and what would have happened if there had been less immigration or if the person in question had not continued studying.

"The key is to use situations in which chance events or policy changes result in groups of people being treated differently, in a way that resembles clinical trials in medicine," Swedish experts said.