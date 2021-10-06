Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded jointly to Benjamin List, David MacMillan

STOCKHOLM, October 6./TASS/. The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2021 was awarded jointly to German scientist Benjamin List and David MacMillan of the US, the Nobel Committee for Chemistry of the Royal Academy of Sciences announced on Wednesday.

The scientists won the Nobel Prize "for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis"," the press release said.

"Building molecules is a difficult art. Benjamin List and David MacMillan are awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2021 for their development of a precise new tool for molecular construction: organocatalysis. This has had a great impact on pharmaceutical research, and has made chemistry greener," it explained.