Media: China to create satellite system to predict natural disasters

HAIKOU, August 31. /TASS/. China plans to launch 36 satellites into low-earth orbit to collect data on possible natural disasters. The program was officially launched at Wenchang aerospace city in China's province, Xinhua reported.

A network of satellites will send high-resolution images to Earth. The system will be able to record geological deformations of the earth's surface at the millimeter level, which will help to predict landslides, landslides, subsidence of earth layers and other natural disasters.

The project is being icarried out by Tianjin Satcom Geohe Technologies. The head of the company's board of directors Guo Jianqiang said that their first satellite will go into orbit in June 2022. By the end of May 2023, all 36 satellites, which will form a unified monitoring system, will be launched.

In 2020, according to official figures, natural disasters caused direct economic damage to China in the amount of more than 370 billion yuan (about $ 57.9 billion), and also disrupted the normal life of more than 138 million people in different parts of the country. Over the past year, 591 people have died or gone missing as a result of natural disasters in China.

Hainan's Wenchang is one of the most important aerospace centers in China. The local cosmodrome was built in 2014. The proximity of this facility to the equator makes it easier to launch heavy launch vehicles. It was from this site in 2020 that Tianwen-1 probe and Chang'e-5 unmanned return vehicle were launched, which delivered lunar soil samples to Earth. In 2021, the main module of the Chinese National Space Station and Tianzhou-2 spacecraft were launched from this site.