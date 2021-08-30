COVID mortality among unvaccinated patients higher by 4 times — expert

KHANTY-MANSIYSK, August 30. /TASS/. The COVID-19 mortality is four times higher among unvaccinated patients than among those who were inoculated against the coronavirus infection, Denis Protsenko, chief physician of the hospital for coronavirus patients in Moscow’s Kommunarka, said on Monday.

"A year ago, we registered Sputnik V and it has been in general use since December. If we look at the current vaccination coverage, we will see that the high mortality can be explained by it to a larger extent. Both regional statistics and the Kommunarka hospital statistics indicate the same - mortality among unvaccinated patients is higher by four times," he said.

He also spoke about the cases when vaccinated patients are placed in intensive care units. "Let us be frank - are there cases when vaccinated patients are placed in intensive care wards? Yes, there are such cases, but they are placed there not with lung damage but with strokes. Such cases do happen with COVID patients, especially those of older age," he explained.

According to the latest statistics, more than 216.4 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 4.5 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 6,901,152 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 6,162,430 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 182,429 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.