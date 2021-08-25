Roscosmos CEO hopes NASA chief visits Russia before year’s end

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. /TASS/. General Director of the Roscosmos space agency Dmitry Rogozin hopes that NASA administrator Bill Nelson will be able to visit Russia before the end of the year.

"We eagerly await the visit of the NASA chief, senator Bill Nelson. There are issues that should be discussed in person. I am hoping that senator Nelson will be able to visit Russia before the end of this year if the epidemiological situation allows," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Roscosmos CEO also invited the senator and his spouse to visit him at home.

Earlier, he reported that the NASA head was going to come to Russia with his family.