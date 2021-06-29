Stable immunity in former COVID patients remains for six months — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. People who recover from COVID retain their immunity for about half a year with gradual fade for a total of 9 to 12 months, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Tuesday.

"According to both Russian and international research, a stable humoral and cellular response in people that have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection remains for six months on average, with gradual fade for a total of 9 to 12 months," she said during the meeting of the coordination council on combating the coronavirus infection.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, about 181.5 million people have contracted the disease around the world, with over 3.9 million deaths. In Russia, a total of 5,493,557 cases have been registered, with 4,984,037 recoveries and 134,545 deaths.