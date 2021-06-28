No certainty at the moment coronavirus's origin was artificial — health minister

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. There is no certainty at the moment the coronavirus has artificial origin, Russia's Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Russia's TV Channel One in an interview.

"No conference has been held on the issue of the virus's artificial or natural origin. There is no certainty regarding the etiology of this virus. The World Health Organization and its member-countries have conducted inspections and are pushing ahead with research. But at the moment there is no certainty about its artificial roots," he stated.

According to the latest statistics, more than 181.2 million people have been infected worldwide, and more than 3,900,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, 5,472,941 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,969,340 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 133,893 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.