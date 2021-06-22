Russia has no modern tools for environment monitoring — Academy of Sciences

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Environmental monitoring tools in Russia are obsolete, in particular, there are no special airplanes and satellites for these tasks, President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Sergeev said on Tuesday.

"We say we need monitoring but monitoring costs money - not merely because we need to organize it; aids and tools for monitoring are needed. Thirty airplanes were used for monitoring in Soviet times. There is only one left which undergoes decommissioning now. How the monitoring can be arranged in this case?" Sergeev said.

The situation with the space monitoring in the Arctic Zone is challenging, he noted. "We have no modern tools for monitoring and this is a major problem," Sergeev added.

Companies can now act as drivers of the environmental science because budget funding is limited, while the business is now concerned of and interested in exact determination of the carbon footprint for their products, Sergeev said.