Researcher highlights need for Russia to win global technology race

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Russia’s future can only be based on the development of advanced technologies and the country needs to become one of the winners of a global technology race, Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) President Alexander Sergeev said, addressing a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) dubbed "Is Knowledge Truly Power?" on Thursday.

"In the 21st century, the arms race of the past was replaced by the technology race, that is, a race to obtain skills making it possible to obtain new scientific data and quickly bring it to the market. The economies that have succeeded in establishing an effective feedback system will win the race. I believe that Russia’s future can only be based on the development of advanced technologies. It’s vital for Russia to win and become the leader of this technological race," he pointed out.

Sergeev emphasized that "knowledge obtained by scientists can become an economic driver only when used in the right way, that is, for creative purposes." "I will give you an example. Undoubtedly, the development of nuclear energy in the 1940s was a major scientific breakthrough but it turned into the most powerful weapon very soon. And the question arose whether it was for a good cause. But the creation of such weapons is the reason why we have been living in peace for 75 years," the RAS president noted.

