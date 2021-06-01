Russian tech firm to develop parachute prototype for Oryol manned spacecraft by 2023

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. A parachute system prototype for the future Oryol manned spacecraft will be ready in 2023, Head of Technodinamika Group (within the state tech corporation Rostec) Igor Nasenkov said on the sidelines of a congress of the Union of Machine-Builders on Tuesday.

"We will have a prototype fully ready by 2023. Following an order from Roscosmos [Russia’s state space corporation], we will begin deliveries when it says. Everything depends on the final model [of the Oryol spacecraft]. The work is now proceeding on schedule," the chief executive said.

Russia is developing its new Oryol manned spacecraft (previously known as the Federatsiya spaceship) for lunar missions. Its first flight without a crew is planned for 2023 from the Vostochny spaceport without docking to the International Space Station. The Oryol spacecraft is set to perform its second flight also without cosmonauts in 2024 with the subsequent docking to the space station. The spaceship’s crewed flights are scheduled to begin in 2025.