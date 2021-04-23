Russian scientists to study radon hazards in Arctic

ARKHANGELSK, April 23. /TASS/. Young scientists of the Federal Center for Integrated Arctic Research (the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Urals Branch, Arkhangelsk) will study radon hazards in the Arctic, the Center’s press service told TASS on Thursday.

"Young scientists from Arkhangelsk are working on a project to assess radon hazards in the Arctic," the press service said. "The team, led by Andrei Puchkov of the Laboratory of Environmental Radiology, has been working on the project to offer ways to control radon hazards in Arctic regions. The team is working on a software and hardware complex which will take into account characteristics of the permafrost as a likely predictive parameter of potential radon hazards."

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas, formed during uranium decay. It exists in all rocks and soils. This colorless and odorless gas can be of high concentrations indoors, including in residential buildings. It is considered one of the causes of lung cancer. Therefore, before starting any construction, the building area must be checked for the presence and concentration of radon.

Scientists suggest that radon concentrations on the earth's surface increase from thawing permafrost soils. In order to confirm this hypothesis, they will conduct field works in the permafrost conditions, where soils and rocks have increased concentrations of natural radionuclides.

"We have contacted experts in this field and agreed on deliveries of experimental samples of frozen soils from Alaska from the depths of 0-55 m, as well as on joint work to make experiments with leading scientists in this field," the press service quoted Puchkov as saying.