Kremlin spokesman says development of COVID-19 vaccine main scientific achievement of 2020

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the development of the COVID-19 vaccine is the main scientific achievement of 2020.

"The vaccine, I suppose," the spokesman answered a corresponding question on Monday during a press briefing on the outcomes of the session of the organizing committee of the All-Russian Award "For Fidelity to Science" on Monday.

Three vaccines against COVID-19 have been registered in Russia. The first vaccine registered in the country and in the world is Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Center of Russia’s Health Ministry. It was certified on August 11, 2020. EpiVacCorona by the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology of the consumer rights watchdog was registered in October 2020. The third vaccine CoviVac by the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Chumakov Center was authorized by the Health Ministry in February.