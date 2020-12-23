Enormous iceberg separates from Antarctic ice shelf

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. One of the biggest icebergs lately separated from the Antarctic ice shelf and drift towards the South Georgia Island in the Atlantic, Associated Press reported Wednesday, citing the British Antarctic Survey.

The cataclysm was probably caused by strong winds, which currently push the iceberg towards South Georgia. The British Antarctic Survey intends to send a research team towards the iceberg in January, in order to determine its possible effect to the birds’ nesting region.

The iceberg has already reached the western boundary of South Georgia’s shelf, where it hit a rock and split in two. The larger part, with an area of about 4,200 square kilometers, continues its movement towards the island. The scientists believe that an impact may damage the underwater ecosystems.

The iceberg is currently 50 km away from the island.