Russian specialists study data on new COVID-19 strain in UK, Health Ministry says

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian specialists maintain contacts with their foreign colleagues in studying a new coronavirus strain detected in the UK, the press service of the Russian Healthcare Ministry told journalists on Monday.

"The information on a possible new strain of the coronavirus detected in Great Britain is being checked by specialists who are in contact with foreign colleagues, including the World Health Organization," the statement said.

Earlier, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported that Russia is suspending the air service with Great Britain beginning on December 22 for a week due to the new coronavirus strain detected there. "The decision to temporarily halt the air service with Great Britain was made in order to protect the health of Russians," the Healthcare Ministry added.