Scientists to develop a universal method for the optical diagnosis of kidney failure

December 3. /TASS/. Scientists at Samara State University will develop a universal method for optical diagnostics of kidney failure and other diseases using a laser spectrum analyzer that detects changes in the skin composition imperceptible to human eye, reported the press service of the university.

"Renal failure and other pathologies can be detected in a matter of minutes, simply by shining a special laser spectrum analyzer on the patient's skin connected to a laptop. It detects changes in the biochemical composition of the skin, which are manifested during characteristic metabolic processes in a human body," the message says.

According to Ivan Bratchenko, Associate Professor of the Department of Laser and Biotechnical Systems at Samara University, 85 people were examined during the experiments at the Seredavin Hospital. Scientists pointed the spectrum analyzer at the patient's forearm and recorded the spectral data received from the skin for one minute, after which it was processed within minutes. As a result, the accuracy of this method for diagnosing kidney diseases turned out to be quite high — for different age groups it reached about 96-98%.

"Unlike other diagnostic methods, this does not require surgical intervention, blood sampling or other invasive procedures. Our proposed approach allows to determine in a matter of minutes whether a patient develops kidney disease, and does not harm the patient in any way," the press service quoted Bratchenko as saying.

Within the framework of the project on optical diagnostics of pathologies, it is planned to examine about 100 people — both perfectly healthy and those suffering from various diseases, including patients on hemodialysis.

Together with the device, the scientists from Samara University are also developing a universal method for optical diagnostics of diseases, which should facilitate the work of doctors and speed up the process of determining the disease. The research is carried out jointly with Samara State Medical University. The results of research by Samara scientists on the topic of optical diagnostics have been published in one of the most respected scientific journals in the field of studies of the interaction of light and biological tissues — Journal of Biophotonics.