Russia’s Vector Center able to make up to 5 million doses of its anti-COVID vaccine a year

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology will be able to manufacture up to five million doses of its anti-coronavirus vaccine a year, Alexander Ryzhikov, head of the flu department at the Vector Center, said on Friday.

"Production of this vaccine has already been launches at Vector. And it is expanding every week as we optimize the process. I think we will be able to put out up to five million doses a year on the existing equipment," he told a news conference at TASS.

He said that production could be further expanded is a big enterprise was involved.