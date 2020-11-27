Russia’s Vector Center able to make up to 5 million doses of its anti-COVID vaccine a year

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology will be able to manufacture up to five million doses of its anti-coronavirus vaccine a year, Alexander Ryzhikov, head of the flu department at the Vector Center, said on Friday.
"Production of this vaccine has already been launches at Vector. And it is expanding every week as we optimize the process. I think we will be able to put out up to five million doses a year on the existing equipment," he told a news conference at TASS.
He said that production could be further expanded is a big enterprise was involved.
On July, 24, the Center received a Russian health ministry permit for clinical trials of its anti-coronavirus vaccine on volunteers. The first volunteer was inoculated on July 27. The final group of 20 volunteers was released from hospital on September 8. The vaccine’s clinical trials were completed on September 30. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on October 14 that the Vector-developed vaccine had received registration. On November 16, the health ministry issued a permit for post-registration trials of the vaccine on volunteers older than 60 and a permit for tests on 3,000 volunteers aged from 18 to 60 was issued on November 18.