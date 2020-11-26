Russia’s SputnikV vaccine senior trial results may come out in December, says expert

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The interim results of the Russian coronavirus vaccine dubbed Sputnik V trials involving people aged over 60 could be published already in mid-December. Expert data shows that no significant side effects have been observed so fat, Russian Health Ministry expert Oksana Drapkina reported Thursday.

"As far as I know, <…> there have been no significant side effects observed, experts saw antibody response in the senior group, but I still think we should wait for the results. As far as I am concerned, it will be sometime around mid-December, we will receive the first such results," she noted.

When asked if the vaccine use could be then expanded for seniors over 60 next year after all the necessary trials are completed, she said, "it can be expected."

Earlier, the Health Ministry reported that it had issues a permit to conduct separate trials with seniors aged over 60.

On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine named Sputnik V, which was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry. The injection passed clinical trials in June-July. The vaccine is based on an already known platform that was used to create a number of other injections. The Russian Health Ministry underlined that judging by the experience of using such vaccines, they are capable of providing a long-term immunity for up to two years. The post-registration trials of Sputnik V began in Moscow on September 7, volunteers received the first vaccine already on September 9. Overall, the trials include 40,000 people, 10,000 of them had placebo instead of the vaccine.