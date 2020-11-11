Scientist: Containment booms should be set up across rivers near Norilsk every spring

Analyzing contaminant levels in rivers near Norilsk is one of the objectives of the Great Norilsk Expedition, featuring experts of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Siberian Branch. The Expedition’s leader of the hydro-chemical team, Deputy Director of the Institute for Water and Environmental Problems (located in Barnaul) Dmitry Bezmaternykh shared first results of the studies with TASS. He voiced recommendations the institute wants to give to businesses working in the Arctic – the region, which has been changing greatly in the changing climate.

- The Great Norilsk Expedition’s laboratory tests are about to be completed. Can you share some results?

- We have seen that the most contaminated watercourse is the Bezymyannyi Creek, which is also called Nadezhdinsky, into which in fact the fuel was streaming. Less contamination was further down, in the Daddykan River, into which that creek drains. And yet less contamination was seen in the Ambarnaya River. Further on, tests of upper water layers in Lake Pyasino and the outflowing Pyasina River showed almost undetectable contaminant levels. We have collected samples in all those watercourses and reservoirs higher and lower the contamination source, compared them and saw clearly the contaminant levels were falling in lower streams. During the tests, we see the oil contamination as well as other changing criteria, like heavy metals, turbidity, suspended solids and so on.

- As waters flow, the fuel contaminant levels drop gradually…

- Correct. We took samples a month after the accident. The water flows, gets cleaned, and thus the contaminations we saw in the rivers had originated from what had been washed off the shores or what had developed from the bottom sediments.

- Can we say Lake Pyasino is not contaminated?

- Since we have analyzed the quality of surface waters, we have not found traces of contamination from that impact. However, this does not mean there is no contamination on the bottom or it may not appear in future, for example, after the spring high-water season.

- What can you say about the general industrial contamination of the lake and the rivers, which you have analyzed?

- It is too early to speak about it. Every institute has been working on its report, and later on those reports would be merged. At that time, we will see the data on the watersheds, on bottom sediments and on the biota. After that, we will be able to present general conclusions.

- What water contaminating agents have you seen most often?

- Oil products, of course. In the crook, we have registered higher temperature, turbidity, and the water transparency was 0.5-1 centimeter, not more. We have also pointed to high contents of metals like copper, zinc, manganese, cobalt and nickel. Which is no wonder for that region. The plants there have been processing for decades locally mined copper-nickel ores. Or the reason could be a local geo-chemical background, which is seen at the background areas, or those could be results from ore processing. Anyway, at the background areas the contents of metals were much lower than in the contaminated areas.

- Does your institute want the expedition to continue? Do you have what to do in winter?

- In winter, for our team working in the Far North is rather problematic, as most small watersheds can be fully frozen. We could take samples only in the lake or in big rivers. Anyway, further studies of how water cleans itself could be very useful.

- What is the self-cleaning capacity of Arctic rivers? How can you compare it with that of rivers on the mainland?

- Of course, it is lower in the Arctic. This can be explained by low temperatures, which slow down chemical and biochemical processes. Besides, the self-cleaning capacity depends on the watershed’s volume and its ability to receive fresh waters. The water streams, into which the fuel has spilled from the tank, are low-flows, and they were unable to dilute the huge moving flow. Bigger rivers, like, for example, the Pyanisa, definitely have higher self-cleaning abilities, which depend directly on communities of water plants and animals. As a rule, cold-water ecosystems do not have high levels of biocenosis, which favors self-cleaning.

On the other hand, the location in the North has certain advantages. Water flows there are rich in oxygen, and initial waters are rather clean – these features are positive for self-cleaning. Unfortunately, this is not a key factor. Most importantly – in the North, winters are long and vegetation periods are short. In winter, practically all self-cleaning factors slow down dramatically.

- What in your opinion is the self-cleaning period for the Bezymyannyi Crook and the Daldykan and Ambarnaya Rivers?

- Many factors affect the situation. First of all, we see active cleaning from the contamination, the soil re-vegetation is active. The booms have played a very positive role in limiting the oil spread. I believe they should be re-installed in spring, in the season of high water. This way, any remaining fuel would not be allowed into the rivers. It is difficult to say how much fuel has been collected from the shores. If nothing had been done, the contamination would have remained for many years, and specifically heavy fractions - in bottom sediments.

Contaminated soils have been removed rather actively from the watersheds, but it is technically impossible to collect them all. High waters may wash the remaining fuel off the shorelines, and, secondly, strong flows wash riverbeds, stirring up bottom sediments and heavy fractions of oil products.

- Based on the efforts made, can you forecast the water self-cleaning term: five – ten years?

- Scientifically speaking, unfortunately, it is impossible to give a forecast. We lack situations to compare with this accident. Fuel spills are usually spills of raw oil from pipelines, and the contents of oil products are different there. This is a subject for further studies, and I’d rather not give false forecasts.

- What recommendations will your institute give to businesses in the Arctic?

- To have highly responsible ecology policies, not to skimp on the environment protection. Besides, we are aware of the climate changes, which may affect the perennially frozen grounds, may change their stability thus threatening the environment with man-made impacts. We should be prepared, not waiting for such events to happen, we should do our best to forecast and prevent such developments.

Another important direction is to organize the environment monitoring in areas, where affecting companies are working. It should be an industrial ecology monitoring, which, unfortunately, is not well developed in this country. Socially responsible businesses should undertake it, and the data should be in open sources, best if they are online. There are many technologies to choose from: automatic probes, sensors that are installed in the water and allow real-time transmission of information onto the Internet. Any person, an ecologist, a worker will be able to see how this or that plant is affecting the nature. The approach of the kind builds up the discipline and improves communication between the society and businesses.

- Is there any automatic monitoring in Norilsk?

- As for the watersheds, we have not seen such monitoring. Norilsk has been introducing monitoring of the air; not of the waters as yet.

- How apparent are the climate changes in the Arctic, which may be seen in conditions of water reservoirs?

- Unfortunately, we have not made such studies. However, from public and scientific sources we know about the changing hydrology cycle, the number of water resources, and the changing distribution of water flows within a year. The process develops differently in every region. In some regions, water resources become smaller, continues aridification, that is falling humidity, and in other regions, on the contrary, precipitations have been growing. The permafrost’s thawing adds water, but, on the other side, when water sources are not the permafrost but rather a swamp, they, vice versa, keep more water. Water flows change within a year.

- How annual water flows change near Norilsk?

- We have studied hydrochemistry, not hydrology. This is something to be analyzed additionally, probably next year, if the Great Norilsk Expedition continues.

Interviewer: Igor Yermachenkov