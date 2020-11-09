Scientists learn to improve the 'green' way to get rid of plant pests

November 9. /TASS/. Scientists from Tyumen State University with an international group of researchers proposed using bacteria to optimize plant pest control, the university's press service said on Monday. The research results are published in the journal Microbial Ecology.

“We obtained quantitative data indicating that when infected with Wolbachia and Cardinium bacteria, the remaining bacterial communities of ticks change dramatically compared to uninfected individuals, and bacteria from these genera can displace other bacteria. Thus, our study opens up a possibility of using Wolbachia and Cardinium for promising method of biological control of pathogens", the press service quoted the leading researcher of Tyumen State University's Institute X-BIO Pavel Klimov as saying.

A comparative study of bacteria and other microorganisms living inside ticks and in their habitat will make it possible to influence the biological properties of arthropods. These animals are known to spoil food, cause allergies and respiratory problems. At the same time, controlling them is difficult because of their widespread distribution and high adaptability. But there are predatory mite species that are widely used in "green" agriculture to control plant pests without the use of pesticides. For mass breeding of useful predatory mites, other types of mites are used as food. Researchers studied them in their work.

Scientists have suggested that symbiont bacteria can be used to manipulate the biological properties of both "good" mites and pest mites of cultivated plants. These microorganisms influence the adaptability of the host, protect it from pathogens and affect the ability to carry pathogens.

Using the data of the 16S ribosomal gene sequencing, the staff of Tyumen State University with colleagues from the Institute of Plant Production (CRI, Czech Republic) and the University of Illinois in Chicago (UIC, USA) established the composition of the species of tick symbiont bacteria and obtained a quantitative estimate of their abundance. Based on that, they conducted a comparative analysis of bacterial communities in tick eggs, their organisms and nutrient medium. Scientists have found that the interaction of the host and microbes occurs at all stages of tick development.

The researchers plan to develop, based on these data, the "green" methods of controlling plant pests by modifying the bacterial communities of predatory mites and their prey species during mass production. For example, pathogen-free mites will be more effective at controlling plant pests. The use of effective methods of using predatory mites as entomo- and acariphages can become an alternative to the use of pesticides in agriculture.