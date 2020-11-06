Russia creates first domestic radio blasting package for pyrotechnics

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Ruselectronics has developed the first domestic package of pyrotechnics control over a radio channel, press service of the Russian electronics holding told reporters on Friday.

Developers believe that the radio blasting package will enjoy demand in the movie industry for onsite special effects. The equipment can also be used in mining and when eliminating ice clogging on rivers.

"Our package for remote initiation of exploding charges can be used not merely on shooting stages. For example, when preparing for high water, the staff of the Ministry of Emergencies blast ice on rivers but radio blasting is not used currently for these purposes. We have handed over the package for pilot operation to the Center of Special Risk Rescue Operations Leader; first positive results have already been obtained. The package can also be used for blasting and replace one-off detonating cords," the press service says, citing chief executive of the Omsk Instrument-Making Research Institute Vladimir Berezovsky.

The package consists of a transmitter controlling four actuators over the radio channel, where each actuator has 10 controlled outputs for quick wiring to firing heads. It operates in the 868 MHz range and provides for signal transmission distance up to 1 km in open country. The equipment is protected against false triggering when jammed.