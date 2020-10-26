North Caucasian universities team up to develop sports

STAVROPOL, October 26. /TASS/. Higher educational institutions of the North Caucasus will team up to develop student sports in the district. A cooperatoin agreement was reached at the business site of the festival of culture and sports of the peoples of the Caucasus, the press service of North Caucasus Federal University told reporters on Monday.

On October 24, the festival of culture and sports of the peoples of the Caucasus kicked off in Grozny. About 400 people participated — the best athletes from all districts of the region, as well as the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol. For the first time, a scientific and business program was organized on the sidelines of the festival.

"The initiative of NCFU and the Russian Ministry of Sports received comprehensive support from the academic community of the region. Student sports should take a priority place in the development of youth in the North Caucasus Federal District," the press service of the rector of the NCFU Dmitry Bespalov quotes.

The purpose of the business program was to attract the academic community of the North Caucasus Federal District to the development of student sports, training for the industry, discussing and solving problems facing the industry of physical culture and sports. The list of participants included representatives of federal ministries, regional authorities, experts from 11 universities in the district.

"This is a professional community: university leaders, heads of departments of physical culture, deans of faculties, directors of institutes, as well as students, activists of student sports clubs. It is obvious that today universities are centers of growth in the field of physical culture. I expect that this program will at least result in a minimum synchronization of tasks between all participants of the process", said the First Vice-President of the Russian Sports Student Union, Advisor to the Russian Minister of Sports Roman Olkhovsky.

The festival of culture and sports of the peoples of the Caucasus is held on the sidelines of the federal project "Sport is the norm of life". The festival, which takes place annually in one of the capitals of the Caucasian regions, aims to contribute to the preservation of traditional culture and national sports, strengthening and further development of international friendly relations of the peoples of the North Caucasus.