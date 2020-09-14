Scientist: Big Norilsk Expedition’s studies bound to continue in winter

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The Big Norilsk Expedition, organized by the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Siberian Branch, successfully finalized all field works. Scientists will analyze collected samples at labs. At the same time, they are ready for new field studies in winter and during next summer to evaluate air conditions in addition to those of the soil and water, the expedition’s leader Nikolai Yurkevich of the Trofimuk Institute of Petroleum Geology and Geophysics told TASS, pointing to the expedition’s importance for Nornickel and other businesses working in the region.

“Test results will show whether the expedition has made new discoveries,” he said. “Taimyr is most interesting for conducting scientific studies - climate zones, complex combination of industrial enterprises, chemical tests of soils, water, plants and minerals. No doubt, results of the lab tests will be most interesting for the scientific community. No discoveries are made on the spot but they are rather fundamental conclusions, new mechanisms or laws based on the analyses and comparisons of big data. We shall get the results by the yearend.”

The expedition’s results

The expedition’s all participants from 14 research institutes have by now returned to their labs to analyze samples. According to the expert, the lab stage will finish in mid-October. The first ones to accomplish that stage would be, of course, botanists and zoologists, followed by permafrost researchers, he continued. Geophysicists will also complete their reports rather quickly, as their conclusions will be based on field studies. They have taken measurements and will not be conducting any studies at labs, thus we expect their results quite soon, he said.

A complex report will be put together by the Trofimuk Institute of Petroleum Geology and Geophysics. Scientists will also give their recommendations on how to develop Norilsk and how to further explore the Arctic region. “Our institute and the participating institutes will issue recommendations on forming such new approaches,” Yurkevich said. “They will be included in the final report. And the task of working out new approaches will most likely be assigned to academician Kryukov.”

Further plans

The expert shared with TASS his opinion on the man-made impact on Taimyr’s nature over the past 100 years. “We cannot say for sure what the nature there was like 100 years ago. But we may say that all the major changes that we have registered took place close to industrial facilities. At the same time, nor far from the sanitary protection zone, which is about five-six kilometers, the conditions are close to normal. However, those are just observations. Clearly, the accumulated impact is quite substantial. One of the tasks is to trace the chronology and the mechanism of those contaminations,” the scientist said.

Researchers are in favor of regular studies and monitoring. “One-time studies are fine and interesting, but what matters is dynamics. Besides, we shall issue recommendations and will then need to make sure they are being implemented, by monitoring plants’ activities for environmental impact. Thus, it should rather be an ongoing project. Unfortunately, usually such projects are triggered by disasters. We wish studies were a regular thing that would not be necessarily preceded by accidents. In fact, we are more interested in scientific studies. That is, if we speak about high concentrations of sulphur, we want to see in what forms they are found, how they move and spread,” the expedition’s leader said.

Working in winter

The scientist told TASS it would be necessary to attract additional institutes. “We have many institutes, some of them have been left out. It is a matter of reasons. If we see that water and soil are more or less fine, but the main problem is the permafrost, then we should build up the team of permafrost scientists. Or, on the contrary, if we see that the main problem is the water conditions, we shall build up teams of hydrochemists or hydrobiologists,” he said, stressing that studies in winter are absolutely necessary.

“This is absolutely necessary at least to study the snow. Some contaminations may be registered in snow, and, most importantly, the snow may show the dynamics. While in soils, when we see heavy metals, we can barely understand the contamination’s dynamics, in snow it is much easier - we can see how the contamination has grown over the season.”

The best time for such studies is April, he continued. Winter research could focus not only on the snow though. “Clearly, working with water or soil is harder in winter. On the other hand, in August, access to Lake Pyasino was hampered. It is a shallow lake, the coasts are silty, and accessing the lake was not easy. Thus, in that lake, it would be reasonable to do certain jobs, like drilling and sampling, in winter, off the ice,” he concluded.