Scientists collect on Taimyr about 1,500 samples for further tests.

KRASNOYARSK, August 28. /TASS/. Scientists, participating in the Big Norilsk Expedition, during the field stage in the Krasnoyarsk Region’s northern part collected about 1,500 samples, the team’s leader Nikolai Yurkevich told TASS on Friday.

“The results are most positive; we have collected the samples we wanted,” he said. “The number of samples is huge, about 1,500, and they weight about half a tonne. The longest trips were a success – we’ve made it to the Kara Sea, and everywhere.”

It will take scientists about a couple of months to process the samples.

“Required time differs for different samples,” he explained. “Some specialists, institutes will have results even earlier than that.”

The Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences for the first time in recent years has sent to the Taimyr Peninsula, at the invitation of Nornickel, a big scientific expedition to conduct a large-scale examination of the area. Scientists will use the expedition’s results to present suggestions for industrial companies, working in the Arctic, on how to preserve the nature.

The expedition’s key points are watersheds of the Rivers Pyasina, Norilka and Ambarnaya, and Lake Pyasino. The expedition’s term is five months – from July to November. Before end of August, experts from 14 research institutes of the Academy of Sciences’ Siberian Branch will collect samples of soils, plants and sediments, and then will make tests at labs. First results may be expected in November-December, 2020.

