Scientists working on new method for predicting the luminescent properties of materials

August 26. /TASS/. A group of researchers from Russia and China, including a scientist from Siberian Federal University, has created a new method for predicting the luminescent properties of materials. The discovery will increase the efficiency of the search for substances for the development of new-generation LEDs, the press service of Siberian Federal University told TASS on Wednesday.

"The authors of the study discovered the patterns that most affect the wavelength in compounds, and used them to predict luminescence in a number of substances, and also synthesized these luminophores to test their theory. Experimental results showed that the proposed model can greatly facilitate the discovery of new luminophores", the university's press service told TASS.

The search for substances that convert absorbed ultraviolet radiation into visible light (phosphors) is needed for the development of LED technology. New lighting devices can be used in medicine, agriculture and design. Scientists use machine learning technologies to predict the properties of materials, which require large amounts of accumulated information. The method proposed by the scientists does not have that flaw and can be used to predict the emission characteristics of phosphors without building a neural network and big databases.

During the experiment, scientists used only about 10 compounds from the structural databank. Having analyzed the parameters, they obtained a structure-property model that contained unknown coefficients, which the authors calculated using regression analysis. The created mathematical model makes it possible to predict the color of the phosphor, the university explained to TASS.

“We demonstrated that it is possible to accumulate data and draw conclusions not only using a neural network, but even from less capacious data. The regression model for analyzing radiation wavelengths is attractive due to its simplicity - it can be understood and mastered by anyone, in particular, a student. It does not require many objects for training, it is not necessary to build a complex network of neurons, it is possible to carry out calculations in an 'old-school' way — on paper," Maxim Molokeev, associate professor of the Department of Solid State Physics and Nanotechnology at Siberian Federal University, senior researcher at the Crystal Physics Laboratory of the Institute of Physics (Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences), was quoted as saying by the press service of Siberian Federal University.

The researchers intend to apply the method in the search for new phosphors and the development of lamps with a high color rendering index.