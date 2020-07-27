Arctic Floating University 2020 closes online session

ARKHANGELSK, July 27. /TASS/. The Arctic Floating University 2020, which this time was organized online, closed its annual session, the Northern Arctic Federal University in Arkhangelsk told TASS. The University’s Arctic Center’s Director Alexander Saburov said the organizers had to reschedule to 2021 an expedition to the Arctic due to the pandemic.

The Arctic Floating University is a joint project of the University and the Hydrometeorology Service’s Northern Department. Arctic expeditions, involving students and scientists from Russian and foreign universities, have been organized since 2012. During voyages, students receive practical skills in working in high latitudes, and scientists present lectures on their studies.

"It took us a year to organize the expedition, which was due in late July - we were to visit Novaya Zemlya’s northern edge and the Franz Josef Land Archipelago," Saburov said. "But the situation with the coronavirus infection developed so that the international expedition was out of question. Thus we decided to use the online format for the Arctic Floating University. Within one month our participants and partners organized lectures on the aspects, they study."

The scientists read 15 lectures, which were available for anyone. The speakers were mostly participants in earlier expeditions, and the audience - Russian students, studying various aspects related to the Arctic. In addition to the lectures, participants could take virtual classes. The educational session featured more than 100 students from Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, the US and Finland. "All participants in the online lectures, who solved all the tasks, would receive certificates, and the best of best will receive prizes," the scientist said.

The lectures were available online on the University’s Youtube channel. The audience could ask questions. All videos are stored, and though most of them were in narrow fields, the lectures have been viewed by 1,300 users. The lectures were on different topics: Professor of the St. Petersburg University Alexander Sergunin spoke about international cooperation in the Arctic. Viktor Merkulov of the Arctic and Antarctic Institute told about Arctic Ocean studies, and Deputy Rector of the Northern Arctic University Konstantin Zaikov, who had run a few earlier expeditions, presented Russia’s policy in the Arctic and told the audience about the interest to the region, which non-Arctic states demonstrate.

A separate session focused on the climate change in the polar latitudes: what processes and how influence birds and the Barents Sea’s invertebrates. A separate topic was the North’s low-numbered indigenous peoples. Maria Tysyachnuk of the US Wisconsin-Madison University compared life of indigenous peoples in Russia and in Alaska, and analyzed how oil revenues are divided there. The educational program included "a very interesting lecture by Maria Titova of the Museum of Arctic about expeditions of artist Alexander Borisov," Saburov added.

To learn what the Arctic is like

Ludmila Drachkova of the Northern Arctic University told TASS quite often students do not know much about the region, where they plan to work. "Sometimes they would not know much about the Arctic’s geography, the climate changes or resources. They may be specialists in their narrow fields, but may know only little about the region, where they will work. We know cases, where during the Floating University onboard a vessel some students realized this topic is beyond them," she said.

According to her, the educational component is an important part of expeditions: students listen to lectures when a vessel sails or during breaks between going ashore and working there. "We also want to demonstrate what studies are promising in a particular region, what directions receive support. Thus we want to our participants and all other people, who plan to work in the Arctic region, to realize in which direction they may target the scientific research," she added.

In 2020, the organizers have invited hydrometeorology specialists from the Northern Division and from the Russian Arctic National Park. "The national park’s Deputy Director Andrei Kunnikov told the audience about tourism in the Arctic," Saburov said. "If this year the expedition happened as planned, the audience would have listened to this lecture at the Tikhaya Bay on Franz Josef Land."

Normally, lectures during the voyages are presented in English, but this year the classes were mostly for the Russian-speaking audience, and thus this tradition was not observed. Organizers plan to record online lectures in future and to record the lectures, which scientists will read onboard the Professor Molchanov vessel. However, those lectures most likely would be recorded additionally, as it is always noisy onboard the ship, and besides lectures are read even during storms. "A lecturer and the audience often have to hold on to something to keep the balance," the expert said.

Arctic Floating University in 2021

Organizers have rescheduled the 2020 program for July, 2021. "Preference will be given to the participants who have been chosen for the voyage in 2020, and we shall invite them for the voyage next year. If for some reasons any places are vacated, we shall again announce a new competition, though first of all among those who had applied for the trip in 2020 but did not win," Saburov said.

The expedition in 2020 was supposed to feature experts and students from Switzerland, Iceland, China, Denmark, the UK, South Korea and Singapore. Most of them have confirmed they would want to join the expedition in 2021.

The Arctic University continues to analyze materials, collected during earlier expeditions. The university studies pollution in the Arctic region. "Experts from the Arctic Center focus not on traditional, well known pollutants, like heavy metals, for example, but on new substances, which may be identified with the equipment they have. Those substances are quite numerous and the studies are time-consuming," Saburov added.