US using sanctions to monopolize commercial space launches market - Roscosmos CEO

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The United States is using sanctions to monopolize the market of commercial space launches, Dmitry Rogozin, CEO of Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos, said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda daily on Monday.

"Regrettably, this market is now completely distorted by the United States’ policy of sanctions. They are seeking to squeeze not only Russia and China, but also their European partners in a bid to monopolize this market," he said.

According to Rogozin, Russia is developing new generation carrier rockets to get a foothold on the market of commercial space launches. "Our prices should make our American competitors reckon with a new Russian player," he added.