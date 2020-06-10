Hainan summarizes preliminary results of Sanya's tropical marine farm work

SANYA, June 10. /TASS/. The Research Institute for the Study of the South China Sea at the Chinese Academy of Sciences has completed the first stage of creating a tropical marine farm in the water area near Wuzhizhou Island, reported Sanya Daily.

The Wuzhizhou farm is the first such project on Hainan. At the same time, it is the only national-level marine farm in China created in a tropical climate zone.

The work of the staff of the Research Institute for the Study of the South China Sea over the past year has allowed us to significantly restore and enrich the flora and fauna of the water area near Wuzhizhou Island. In order to do so, the scientists cleaned up the coast, transplanted algae and corals underwater.

By the end of 2019, they artificially created 1526 underwater coral reefs and also flooded 21 vessels and one frozen lava rock in the water. These objects at the bottom serve as a kind of "oases" for the propagation of algae and corals, as they do not favor clean sandy soil.

According to scientists, their hard work has already brought results — fish populations are on average five times higher than in ordinary areas of the seabed in areas of such artificially created underwater rocks and reefs.