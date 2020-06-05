Hainan launches free program for early diagnosis of cancer

HAIKOU, June 5. /TASS/. The Haikou government launched a free program for early diagnosis and timely treatment of cancer in June, Xinhua reported on Friday.

This program is aimed at permanent Haikou residents aged 45 to 74 years. The locals will be able to get a free examination for the five most common types of cancer: lung, breast, liver, upper gastrointestinal tract, as well as colorectal cancer.

Diagnostics will be carried out at the Hainan Cancer Hospital, the only medical facility in the province which treats cancer patients.

A screening program for cancer is being carried out on Hainan for the second time. Last year, in July, almost 10,000 Haikou residents got tested.

Malignant tumors rank first on the list of diseases China's urban population suffers from most and second — in the country in general, the news outlet writes.

According to the latest data from the World Health Organization, in 2018 about 9.6 million people across the world died from cancer.