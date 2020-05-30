Crew Dragon’s flight to open new opportunities for global space industry-expert

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The flight of the new Crew Dragon crew vehicle of SpaceX Company will open further opportunities for the global space exploration program, Executive Director of the Russian space agency Roscosmos Sergei Krikalev said.

"This opens a new phase in the global manned program, the program of the International Space Station (ISS), the destination for this spacecraft. This is because new opportunities and new reserves appear with us and I am confident that the success of this mission will provide us with extra opportunities to benefit the whole international space program," Krikalev said.

The Crew Dragon has already made flights to the International Space Station but in the unmanned version, the top manager said. The new manned flight is an important event for the global astronaut program, Krikalev added.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft with Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken on board was launched using the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 22.22 pm Moscow time on May 30 from the Cape Canaveral. Docking with ISS is scheduled on May 31.