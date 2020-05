MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russian space agency Roscosmos may begin flight tests of the Angara heavy carrier missile this fall, agency head Dmitry Rogozin said Wednesday in an interview on YouTube.

"This year, we hand over our heavy Angara to the proving grounds for launch. This year, we reinstate testing of this redesigned and polished missile. We should finish those tests in 2022. In 2023, we will begin mass production [of the missile]," Rogozin said.