Russia develops test system to reveal specific immune response to COVID-19

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Specialists of the Gamalei National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology have developed a test system that reveals specific immunity to the novel coronavirus. This system makes it possible to determine the infection stage in a patient and to pick potential plasma donors to treat the coronavirus patients, Russian Health Ministry press service said Wednesday.
"The Gamalei Center has developed a unique test system that reveals the specific immunity - the antibodies to the isolated viral receptor binding domain (RBD), which characterizes the degree of the immune response in a patient, which makes it possible not only to determine the stage of the disease but also to use the test results to pick blood plasma donors for treatment of COVID-19 patients from the recovered ones," the Ministry said.