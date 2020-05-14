Putin: genetic research comparable to 20th century atomic project in scope

NOVO-OGARYOVO, May 14. /TASS/. Ongoing genetic research can be compared by its importance to the 20th century atomic and space projects, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"By the scope of tasks, the breakthrough and the significance for the country, I believe that the program of developing genetic technologies is comparable to the 20th century atomic and space projects," Putin said at a meeting on developing genetic technologies in Russia.

Considering this importance, "the entire management system and the program structure must correspond to this high level and be organized in a way so as not simply to create the scientific groundwork but to convert it, and moreover, as quickly as possible, into practical results, into real technologies and products competitive both in Russia and abroad," the head of state stressed.

For this purpose, Russia is setting up three world-level genomic centers under the Science national project, Putin said.

"Each of them is set to operate as a consortium of research institutes, universities, production and innovation companies, and moreover, from Novosibirsk to Crimea," the Russian president pointed out.

Putin instructed CEO of Rosneft state-owned oil company Igor Sechin to report on the projects of developing genetic technologies because Rosneft has become the program’s main technological partner.

"I also requested the heads of other companies to join the mainstream, as it is called, and key areas of development, using their financial resources," Putin said.