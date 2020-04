MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The Rosatom Group of companies is negotiating deliveries of mobile datacenters to India, Digitalization Director of the group Ekaterina Solntseva said on Wednesday.

"We are holding negotiations with India on this topic [supplies of mobile datacenters - TASS] now," Solntseva said.

The Group will not curtain the project of constructing backbone datacenters at nuclear power plants and "is now dealing with containerized and mobile datacenters," she added.