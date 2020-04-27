{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Don't give up hope: How scientists cope with teleworking

How are researchers coping with the new order of things?

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. It was not easy for various enterprises and organizations to switch to remote work amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Not all scientists were able to continue their research in laboratories, they had to work from home without access to necessary equipment, and several high-tech startups had difficulties with loans and rent.

How are scientists coping with the new order of things? Does remote work encourage the optimization of costs and the creation of new research? The material by the "Future Russia. National Projects" portal operated by TASS looks at this question.

Partial remote work

Despite the common transition to working online, a number of experts still continue their research in the usual way, since it is simply impossible for them to work from home. These are, for instance, researchers working at some laboratories at Moscow State University (MSU) and at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT). "MIPT bans the presence of personnel on the premises, except for cases when their work is absolutely necessary, and if the Institute’s normal activity in general or its structural facilities in the future depend on them," said Vitaly Bagan, vice-rector for research and development programs at MIPT. "Thus, the vast majority of employees work remotely," he added.

The Medical Scientific and Educational Center of the Moscow State University, which since the end of April began to receive patients with confirmed or suspected cases of the coronavirus infection, is also carrying on with its work. "We conducted a large-scale restructuring and re-equipping of our clinical building, including the redesign of rooms, passages and gates. We paid special attention to the resuscitation and intensive care units, and communication facilities," said Simon Matskeplishvili, a member of the Russian Academy of Sciences and deputy director for scientific work at the Medical Scientific and Educational Center.

Several laboratories of the Vernadsky Federal University in Crimea are also operating in a regular mode. Only the number of researchers in the office has changed, and work schedules have also shifted. "The medical and food industries continue to function as usual. The laboratories that conduct diagnostic tests for medical institutions and evaluate the quality control of agricultural products also continue their work," Anatoly Kubyshkin, vice-rector for research at the Crimean Federal University, told the portal.

One of the portfolio subsidiary companies of the Russian Venture Company (RVC) - the National BioService startup, which specializes in providing services in diagnostic testing, laboratory processing, analysis and storage of biological samples, also does not intend to take a break from work. "We have something to offer in the fight against the pandemic," the founder and CEO of the company Vitaly Prutsky told the portal. "We, in fact, are a continuous-cycle company and cannot just give everything up and leave. Our refrigeration equipment requires maintenance, IT systems which monitor its work as well. If we suspend everything, we will not only be unable to earn money, but we will lose those unique biomaterials that are already in our possession."

The clinical department of the Research Center for Medical and Biological Problems of Human Adaptation in the Arctic, which includes a hospital, a clinic and a clinical diagnostic laboratory, is not suspending its activities either. "We are examining contact patients placed under observation in the normal mode and treating patients with chronic lung diseases, cardiovascular diseases and type 1 diabetes. We also continue to examine patients with cancer, chronic kidney disease, and with transplanted organs and tissues who are in self-isolation," said Julia Gilyarova, assistant to the chairman of the department for public relations and the head of the external relations department.

Without equipment and experiments

However, not everyone was lucky enough to get an opportunity to get on with their regular work. "Neuropsychologists and pathopsychologists can no longer get into neuropsychiatric dispensaries and carry on examinations," said Polina Krivykh, a psychologist, who conducts experiments at the Department of Psychophysiology at Moscow State University and under the auspices of the cognitive research laboratory of the Higher School of Economics.

According to Krivykh, the work of clinical psychologists has stopped indefinitely.

"Psychophysiologists cannot conduct their research without subjects. Many experiments were actually suspended from mid-March. And this was absolutely right. We felt responsible for the health of the subjects who were supposed to come to us for the experiment," the scientist said, noting that at the moment the real work in her field has been reduced to analyzing the data already obtained, which is why there is another serious problem with the final qualification works of student researchers.

"Physicists have theoretical, as well as experimental work. The was no impact on the theoretical part. Physicists continue to work the same way as they did before. As far as experiments go, they are more complicated, so they cannot be carried out at home," a spokeswoman for the Joint Institute for High Temperatures of the Russian Academy of Sciences Elena Kogteva told the portal. At the same time, she noted that experimenters often have a large amount of data that require processing and analysis, which can also be conducted remotely. "Such a margin of safety on experimental data usually provides for several months ahead," she added.

Difficulties may arise in the work of the Russian Venture Company’s startup which carries out production of exoskeletons - the ExoAtlet company. It has in fact suspended office work amid the coronavirus pandemic and is currently in talks on optimizing rental costs. The ability to change landlords is complicated by the fact that there is test equipment on the premises, and a number of licensed procedures are associated with a specific laboratory location.

"The premises of R&D laboratories include special equipment, and in the event of a commercial lease, moving to a cheaper space poses great complications. This is not at all the same as, for example, moving the sales department of a distribution company or switching specialists to remote work," the CEO and co-founder of the company Mikhail Krundyshev told the portal.

Assisting scientists and foundations

Not only have researchers been deprived of their equipment, but also venture funds, which in this situation have to overestimate their portfolio, have found themselves in a difficult position, noted Mikhail Fedotov, director for subsidiary funds at the Russian Venture Company (RVC).

"Companies are ranked by their demonstrated potential to effectively overcome the crisis. The higher this potential, the greater the support priority the project gets," Fedotov explained, by elaborating on the estimation method.

According to him, soft loans to pay off debts on wages, rent and leasing payments are correct and timely measures taken by the Russian government, however, the loans still need to be repaid, and it is extremely difficult to predict when the period of turbulence will be over. In order to do so, according to Fedotov, other means of financial support should be considered, such as grants using co-financing mechanisms with state participation and venture funds.

"This is especially important for projects with a long production cycle and a big amount of R&D costs [research and development costs —TASS]," Fedotov said.

Time for conclusions and plans

At the same time, employees of a number of laboratories surveyed by the portal have kept their spirits up and derive all maximum benefits from the current situation. In particular, scientists from the Bauman Moscow State Technical University (MSTU) delved into the analysis of data from previous studies and experiments.

"We’ve been given an opportunity to do proper scientific research. According to the results of the experiments, a huge amount of data that required multi-parameter analysis was accumulated, so it’s high time that we sat down and worked on our computers," said Ilya Rodionov, director of the Research and Education Center "Functional Micro/Nanosystems" at Bauman Moscow State Technical University and the Dukhov All-Russian Research Institute of Automation.

Scientists at the multisectoral engineering center "Composites of Russia" at MSTU share a similar opinion. They are developing biological sensors, which in the future can be used for quick testing of various diseases, including domestically.

"Of course, the transition to remote work has affected scientific activity, as our specialists now have no opportunity to conduct laboratory experiments. Given that the quarantine is a temporary measure, I’m sure that this will not affect the quality of our work. All employees are able to work remotely. Researchers are now devoting all their time to writing and updating articles, reports, and are also planning future research, experiments and reading scientific literature," noted Vladimir Nelub, the director of the center.

The staff of the National University of Science and Technology (MISIS) also delved into data systematization. "Now, we are focusing on in-depth work with literature, systematization and generalization of materials obtained earlier during research. In order to do so, the university prepared well. We organized remote access to information sources," Andrey Polyakov, head of the MISIS science department, told the portal.

In addition, according to Elena Kogteva, press secretary for the Joint Institute for High Temperatures of the Russian Academy of Sciences, now scientists have both the time and opportunity to do the work which is also very important - to prepare, write and publish scientific articles. "Moreover, the volume of our obligations under grants and contracts has not decreased at all. Work continues, despite some communication difficulties," she added.

Still a lot to be done

As Polyakov noted, the measures taken to limit movement did not hamper the scientific community and did not paralyze its work, it only adjusted the format of communication.

"Scientific research never stops. A scientist can have an idea regardless of their whereabouts," the expert believes.

"The chats are as busy as ever, smartphones are in constant readiness mode. There is definitely a lot to do, work has just changed its format. Now, there is no time to even get up from the table," said Yuri Kovalev, head of the laboratory of fundamental and applied research on relativistic objects in the Universe at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT).

The Laboratory for Modeling Mechanical Systems and Processes at MIPT also continues to work on a software package for designing satellite constellations. "We regularly conduct meetings online and set operational tasks. Work does not stop," said Natalia Zavyalova, who heads the laboratory.

According to Artur Isaev, director of the Center for Genetics and Reproductive Medicine Genetico, even under such circumstances, one can find opportunities to continue productive work.

"Bookkeeping, legal, marketing, and sales are now working from home," he pointed out. "For contacts with clients, for example, we partially use the offsite format."

At the same time, according to Isaev, now the company already sees opportunities to reduce costs, including expenditures on office space.

What’s new for one person is routine for someone else

The transition to remote work has not become something extraordinary for scientists at the Higher School of Economics. They had switched to that format way before the lockdown was imposed over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"For our international laboratories, led by prominent international scientists, online seminars, discussions, the implementation of joint projects using a variety of collaborative online tools have long been a reality," commented the HSE press service.

The laboratory of supercomputer methods in condensed-matter physics at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology is not experiencing any difficulties as well. As the head of the laboratory Vladimir Stegailov noted, calculations on supercomputers, fortunately, are always carried out remotely.

"We preloaded a number of samples using various measuring circuits, filtering schemes and screening microwave signals," Ilya Rodionov told the portal. According to him, automation allows scientists to continue experimental work, receiving operational data from their own equipment and allows them to keep in touch with [our] foreign colleagues.

