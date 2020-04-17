Lockdown at experimental farms, home labs: How COVID-19 impacted Russian scientists

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Although Russian universities and research centers have shifted to remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists are pushing ahead with research. Some have preferred to voluntarily lock themselves down at experimental farms, while others run devices at their laboratories from home. True, the opportunities for making experiments in the field have utterly fizzled away, but, as many researchers polled by TASS say, they have more time for analysis and for projects that previously remained on the back burner.

Self-isolation at experimental farms

Doctor of Agricultural Science Alexander Fyodorov, of Udmurtia’s Federal Research Center under the Russian Academy of Sciences, packed his bags as soon as the lockdown rules were introduced to leave for his countryside home 160 away from Izhevsk. "I decided to lock down myself in my native area. Next to my home there is an experimental farm field, where I continue to study plants and replicate my collection. Amid the lockdown restrictions I have to spend most of daylight hours working with plants. And I dedicate the rest of my working hours to studying the collected data. Also, I read documents and write articles. Honestly, I work even more than usual," Fyodorov said.

At his experimental plot, he went on, there are many plants quite exotic in Udmurtia’s climate, for instance, those from the country’s southern areas, such as magnolia, dogwood and sakura.

As a result of Fyodorov and his colleagues' work, some plant varieties accustomed to the climate of the foothills of the Middle Urals, have appeared. Some adapted plants can be seen in Izhevsk’s public gardens.

Distance teaching at Innopolis University

The Innopolis University in Tatarstan is one of Russia’s leading IT centers that focuses on education and research into information technologies and robotics. Assistant professor Stanislav Protasov has told TASS that now he has to work mostly from home, but, as the nearby childcare center is closed and his two-year-old son has to stay home, he has to go to work for distance lectures and working meetings on some days.

"I get up at six. After breakfast and exercise I get down to work till eight. Then our boy wakes up. It’s his turn to wash up and have breakfast. And to be entertained, of course. Then my wife and I take turns at the working desk for two hours each. While one is busy, the other takes care of the boy. When the kid is asleep, we both work," Protasov said about his daily routine. Research continues at the original pace. Students have many questions to discuss and their progress is easy to track.

The chief of the autonomous transport vehicles laboratory, Salimzhan Gafurov, says that some of his colleagues had worked outside the office before the quarantine measures were introduced. His team is now focused on improving the quality of software products and on testing them. Oddly enough, the restrictive measures have put an end to redundant red-tape and unnecessary meetings."

"Regrettably, we are still unable to make full-scale tests on the roads, because the traffic has eased. Also, some equipment remains at the university: the vehicles and processing equipment. Everything else can be accessed remotely, via the corporate VPN. In general, I’ve revised my daily schedule to retain effectiveness. I do not have to waste time to travel to work. I start at five thirty in the morning and finish around nine in the evening. I take several breaks during the day.

Without experiments

Some interviewed researchers told TASS it is a great problem for them that many experiments in the field or at university laboratories are stalled.

"We had not expected anything like this. We’d thought the field season would’ve been well in progress by now. It is very hard to do without field experiments, but we have supporters and enthusiasts in the Rostov Region, who love birds. They send us information about the species they’ve seen. Some send in photos and videos. We’ve long been in touch with such enthusiasts. In the current situation this fills in the gap in field research somehow," the leading research fellow at the Southern Research Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Ramiz Savitsky, has told TASS.

The director of the research and ecology center for the protection of dolphins in Sochi, Tatyana Belei, has said all research at sea has been paused for the time being. The center’s staff have focused on analytical work. Amid the quarantine there were no chances for promptly rescuing animals trapped in fishing nets or washed ashore. "Police and volunteers have been very helpful. They phoned us several times already to report such cases. It is very good the people have taken such a considerate attitude, although there is a real risk for us, humans. They do not forget that dolphins may need help too," Belei said.

A team of scientists at the Novosibirsk State Technical University is conducting research into components for quantum computers. These computers' distinguishing feature is a fundamentally new unit of information, which allows for considerably speeding up computations and resolving problems none of the existing computers can cope with.

Assistant professor Boris Ivanov explains that his colleagues make a number of measurements inside the laboratory’s refrigerator. "Making the refrigerator ready requires human presence. Then the measurement process begins. The behavior of samples can be monitored remotely," Ivanov said.

Scientists get connected to the computer that controls the process with the help of remote access programs and can run the process of measurements from home. Human presence would have allowed for replacing samples and adjusting their parameters. Now this cannot be done. However, on the other hand the researchers have more time to examine a larger number of parameters of specific samples — this will allow for using them more effectively, and not only in the quantum computers.

Problems for biotechnologies

The deputy rector for external relations of Crimea’s V.I. Vernadsky Federal University, Mikhail Sergeyev, has told TASS that the university is putting finishing touches to the newly-created center of digital farming for forecasting and analysis of agricultural crops. It consists of a satellite system, a network of weather watching stations in all parts of the peninsula, and its own fleet of aircraft, including heavy drones. This will make it possible to address many problems the farming industry is faced with. For instance, to protect heat-loving plants from sudden drops in air temperatures or to learn about the risk of an onslaught of pests.

"On the one hand, the quarantine is a good time to go ahead with research. On the other, there are not enough human resources to finalize practical work in the field. Also, foreign supplies, including those from China have been disrupted," he said.

Young scientists at the Stavropol State Agrarian University had been working on the promotion of city farming with support from the presidential grants fund before the pandemic. The university runs several facilities for growing vegetables, greengrocery and fish in a very limited space. When distance work began, the facilities had to be closed and the harvest and fish distributed.

"There is always plenty of work to do. We are quarantined and have no chance to take care of our facilities, which normally require daily care. They cannot be brought home. We would have to hire trucks and dismantle them," an employee of the electric power in agriculture department, Igor Devederkin, told TASS.