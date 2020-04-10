Hainan coast guards detect unique pod of dolphins

HAIKOU, April 10. /TASS/. Hainan's coast guard discovered a unique pod of dolphins in the southern part of the island while patrolling. There were more than 100 dolphins in the sea which indicates an improvement in the region's environment, according to Sanya's party committee propaganda department.

According to the authorities, marine mammals, infrequently appearing in this part of the planet in such big numbers, over the past few days have already drawn the authorities' attention twice . "In recent years, dolphins appear on the coast of Hainan more and more, which indicates the diversity the surrounding region's flora and fauna, constantly improving environment," said a spokesman for the administration.

Previously, the provincial authorities have repeatedly stated they intended to constantly improve the environment, including the coastal areas. Among the most promising projects that contribute to increasing biodiversity are the cultivation of coral reefs, the work to increase the population of fish and marine animals, and cleaning up coastal areas adjacent to the largest cities in the region.

Yachting and sea tourism is an important direction in Hainan's economic development, the local authorities are doing their utmost to increase the attractiveness of this tourist destination. According to statistics, in 2019 over 83.11 million travelers visited the island which is by 9% more than in 2018.