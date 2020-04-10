Russia must strengthen its position in global space launch market, says Putin

NOVO OGARYOVO, April 10. /TASS/. Russia must strengthen its position in the global space launch market, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

"It is of utmost importance that our means of delivery stay competitive and in demand," the President said during a meeting on space industry development, which took place in a video conference format.

Putin underscored that infrastructure for heavy and super-heavy missiles must be created at the Vostochny Cosmodrome within the defined schedule.

"Their flight tests are scheduled for 2023 and 2028, correspondingly," the President said.