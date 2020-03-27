Three potential COVID-19 cures undergo clinical tests on patients

"Umifenovir, Remdesivir and Favipiravir are among other drugs that undergo clinical testing in COVID-19 patients. According to the published data, these drugs could be used while treating COVID-19 patients today," the document says.

Besides, the document also extends the list of medications, allowed for coronavirus treatment. In particular, Chloroquine, Hydroxychloroquine and Tocilizumab were added to Lopinavir+Ritonavir combination, and recombinant beta-1b interferon and recombinant alpha interferon.

"Analysis of data on clinical experience of treatment of patients with atypical pneumonia, caused by SARS and MERS coronaviruses, enables to point out several etiotropic medications, recommended for administration in combination," the document says.

However, the document also notes that data, available today, is insufficient to make definitive conclusion about the cure’s effectiveness.

"In this regard, administration of these drugs must only be performed by medical commission’s decision, made in accordance with the procedure, on condition that potential benefit outweighs potential risks," the recommendations say.

On March 11, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. As of now, over 549,200 people have been infected around the world and more than 24,800 have died. Russia reports 1,036 cases; three people died while 45 people recovered.