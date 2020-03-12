ExoMars mission to take off for Red Planet in 2022

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. The launch of the Russian-European ExoMars mission to study the Red Planet scheduled for the summer of 2020 has been postponed to 2022, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos said in a statement on Thursday.
"The Roscosmos State Space Corporation and the European Space Agency (ESA) have decided to postpone the launch of the second ExoMars mission to study the Red Planet to 2022," the statement says.
The launch of the ExoMars mission is now scheduled for August-September 2022, Roscosmos said.
The joint ESA-Roscosmos project team evaluated all the activities needed for an authorization to launch in order to analyze the risks and the schedule, the European Space Agency said on its website.
"With due consideration of the recommendations provided by European and Russian Inspectors General, ExoMars experts have concluded that tests necessary to make all components of the spacecraft fit for the Mars adventure need more time to complete," the ESA said.
ExoMars is a joint program of the European Space Agency and Russia’s Roscosmos federal space agency to study Mars. The project aims to study the Martian surface, its atmosphere and climate.