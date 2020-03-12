ExoMars mission to take off for Red Planet in 2022

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. The launch of the Russian-European ExoMars mission to study the Red Planet scheduled for the summer of 2020 has been postponed to 2022, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Roscosmos State Space Corporation and the European Space Agency (ESA) have decided to postpone the launch of the second ExoMars mission to study the Red Planet to 2022," the statement says.

The launch of the ExoMars mission is now scheduled for August-September 2022, Roscosmos said.