Demand for medical robots in Russia may grow tenfold in 2020, experts say

"Robots, developed by Russian companies, could be used in isolation facilities and fever clinics to increase effectiveness of COVID-19 prevention and control. […] According to Vladimir Konyshev’s prediction, procurement of medical robots in 2020 [in Russia] would exceed 10,000 units," the NTI said, adding that currently, this market in Russia is about 1,000 units.

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Coronavirus spread might increase demand on medical robots in Russia tenfold in 2020 already, the National Technical Initiative (NTI) information bureau said, citing Neurobiotics company CEO Vladimir Konyshev.

Robots could be used in medical facilities to measure body temperature and to dispense medication, serving as an additional barrier for the coronavirus spread. Fight against the coronavirus might facilitate development of new class of mobile robots, which could be used in public places to identify the infected.

About the NTI

The National Technical Initiative (NTI) is a long-term program on creation of new markets and securing of Russian technical leadership by 2035. The NTI goals are integrated to the National Project on Science. According to the National Project passport, 14 NTI centers have been created in Russia.

Roadmaps on technology development in "Aeronet," "Autonet," "Marinet," "Neuronet," "Healthnet," "Energynet," "Technet" markets, as well as Hobbyist movement have been approved. The NTI also encompasses universal technologies, such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, big data, quantum technologies, new and portable energy sources, neurotechnology and others. To develop these markets, eponymous industry unions have been created, including the Neuronet union, which include the Neurobiotics company.